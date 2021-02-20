Krios (GIG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $25.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 128.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

