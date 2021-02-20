K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.29 ($8.58) and traded as high as €8.91 ($10.48). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €8.39 ($9.88), with a volume of 7,938,491 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

