KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Hits $367.14 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $367.14 million and $62.95 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00008058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00768821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.61 or 0.04718936 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040562 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.