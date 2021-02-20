KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 62.1% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00007792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $350.94 million and approximately $51.06 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.