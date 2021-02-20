Kusama (KSM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $330.89 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $330.89 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $231.60 or 0.00407040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.00474891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00078007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026132 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.02 or 0.78751934 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

