Kush Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,090.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Kush Finance has a market cap of $70,863.43 and $3,090.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00493438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00402169 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,117 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

