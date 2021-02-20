Kyber Network Hits Market Cap of $420.06 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $420.06 million and $110.74 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,271,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,764,147 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.