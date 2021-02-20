KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,305.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.