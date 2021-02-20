Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.