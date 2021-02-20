Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 89,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $598.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.45. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

