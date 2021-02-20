Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $41,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $598.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

