Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $104,971.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.