Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 53,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 20,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI)

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

