LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $150,234.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

