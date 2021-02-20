LATOKEN Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $140,917.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.74 or 0.00814349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00040307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.77 or 0.04971897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018282 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.