Lead Wallet (LEAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $532,148.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $532,148.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00396851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026871 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

