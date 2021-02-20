Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Tops 1-Day Volume of $495.00

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Amoveo (VEO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00175583 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.
