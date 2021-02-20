Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 3,385 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

