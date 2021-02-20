LHT (LHT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. LHT has a market cap of $201,713.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007138 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008038 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.