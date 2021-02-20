LHT Reaches Market Cap of $196,963.14 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. LHT has a total market cap of $196,963.14 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006943 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007513 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

