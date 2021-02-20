Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 46,396 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 150,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $95.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

