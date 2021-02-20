Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 3,026,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,783. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

