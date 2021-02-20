Lido Advisors LLC Buys 19,916 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $67.12. 2,877,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

