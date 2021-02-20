Lido Advisors LLC Buys 25,796 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,612. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

