Lido Advisors LLC Buys 37,248 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.04% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

