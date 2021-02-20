Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,375 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $14.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

