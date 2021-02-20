Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $47,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.