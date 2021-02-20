Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $597.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.