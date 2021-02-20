Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.44. 28,145,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.