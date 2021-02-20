Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 162,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.