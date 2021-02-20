Lido Advisors LLC Has $266.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 11.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $266,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,098. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

