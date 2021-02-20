Lido Advisors LLC Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Essex Property Trust worth $39,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.89. The stock had a trading volume of 400,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,433. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

