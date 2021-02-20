Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 247.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Amgen by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.69. 2,471,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,065. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

