Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $540.22. 2,841,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

