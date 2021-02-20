Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,209,232 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $107,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,744 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 4,568,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

