Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 8,020 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $151.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.