Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,157,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.