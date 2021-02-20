Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average is $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

