Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.41. 1,698,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.45. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

