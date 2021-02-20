Lido Advisors LLC Sells 26,686 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $781.30. 18,958,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.47. The firm has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.