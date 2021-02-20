Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. 6,578,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

