Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $613,393.74

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $613,393.74 and $2,692.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00818246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.46 or 0.04791498 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

