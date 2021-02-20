LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $21,510.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,017,924,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,372,706 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

