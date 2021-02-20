Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670,000.00 and the lowest is $460,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $3.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 million to $4.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $10.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

