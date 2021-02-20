LINA Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 96.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $9,067.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.