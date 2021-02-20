Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.20

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.20 and traded as high as C$70.71. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at C$70.16, with a volume of 121,232 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Insiders have bought a total of 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971 over the last quarter.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

