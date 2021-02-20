Linear (LINA) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Linear has a market capitalization of $169.19 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.00837753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00038512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.84 or 0.04800810 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,169,864 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

