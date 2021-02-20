Liquidity Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $91,385.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.