Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,385.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $91,385.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.