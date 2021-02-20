Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $473.91 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $473.91 million and $82.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00006581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,258,312 coins and its circulating supply is 127,323,074 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.